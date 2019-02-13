In a video that is circulating on social media, the Nigerian nationals are seen harassing and heckling the Immigration officers.

The Graphic Online reports that the incident happened when the officers went to check on the residence permit of the Nigerians.

Their pick-up vehicle with registration number GI 220 was blocked and prevented to leaving the scene.

It is unknown what exactly caused the heated incident, but reports suggest the Nigerians tried to prevent the Immigration officers from inspecting their residence permits.

The attackers subsequently used pieces of blocks and wooden objects to block the road, forcing the helpless Immigration officers to step out of their vehicle.

Some of them could also be heard saying “wetin, nobody dey move. Here na border?”

The incident was later confirmed by the Spokesperson of the Ghana Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta.

"They (the officers) were going on normal operation to check on foreign nationals who don't have legal stay and they met these Nigerians who were trying to resist,” he said.

