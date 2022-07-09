RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Video: Petrol tanker overturns as residents rush to siphon fuel at Pokuase

A fuel tanker traveling has overturned at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.

Residents who rushed to the scene attempted to siphon fuel from the fuel tanker regardless of the danger it posed to them.

People were seen running towards the tanker with their buckets in hand to fetch the fuel.

The incident, reports stated occurred around 2:30 am.

The fire service reported to the scene to disperse the crowd.

There's no information yet as to whether any casualty was recorded during the incident.

This is not the first time some Ghanaians have sought to take advantage of a vehicle carrying goods that have been involved in an accident, and this is one of the few times it involved a vehicle carrying fuel that could have exploded and put lives at risk.

