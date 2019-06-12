The nine suspects were arrested today after the police rescued the girls at a hideout in Kumasi earlier in the day.

Reports indicate that the three (3) of the suspects are Nigerians while the other six (6) were identified as Ghanaians.

The two Canadian females, 19 and 20 years respectively, were kidnapped by four unknown men at a private hostel at Ahodwo in Kumasi.

In a statement by the Ministry of Information on their rescue, it said: "the girls are safe and sound”.

The statement further added that “government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations.

In the video below, the suspects are seen being bundled into an Airforce jet to Accra to face prosecution.