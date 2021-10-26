Long queues started at dawn leading to vehicular traffic.
Video: Thousands queue for Fire Service recruitment
Following the announcement of financial clearance for the recruitment of people into the Ghana National Fire Service, thousands of Ghanaians trooped to the Lavender Hill near Korle Gonno in Accra on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, hoping to be recruited.
The applicants, made up of mostly unemployed youth, were taken through various stages including screening, body, and height check.
The recruitment into the various security service has become possible when Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, gave financial clearance for recruitment.
The clearance covered the Ministry for the Interior, Ministry of National Security, and the Ministry of Education.
The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service per the clearance is to recruit 2,000, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit 2,000, Chief Fire Officer to recruit 2,000, and the Inspector-General of Police to recruit 5,000 personnel to augment the staffing position of the services.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh