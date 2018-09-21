Pulse.com.gh logo
This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is absolutely breathtaking


This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is absolutely breathtaking

Although, what he was doing on the phone was not visible, his utterances suggested he was given the passenger a lesson on algebraic expressions.

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo

The video of a bus conductor (trotro mate) teaching mathematics over a phone has gathered interest on social media among many Ghanaians.

In the video, which lasts just over a minute, the mate is seen teaching one of the passengers a topic in maths.

Although, what he was doing on the phone was not visible, his utterances suggested he was given the passenger a lesson on algebraic expressions.

The video was first shared by one Kofi Kwei in the Facebook group, Trotro Diaries, with many Ghanaian being awed by the intelligence of the mate.

Meanwhile, another social media user by name Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu has started a campaign to get help for the mate to further his education.

Watch the video below:

 

