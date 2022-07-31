The former first couple celebrated this milestone with a colorful ceremony at the Ringway Estates Assemblies of God Church.
Video: Watch highlights from John and Lordina Mahama’s 30th marriage anniversary thanksgiving
Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary over the weekend in Accra.
The ceremony had family members of the couple, several dignitaries from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as good wishers.
Mahama took to social media to pen a lovely message to his wife, Lordina, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Mahama posted a photo on Instagram showing his wife in a hearty mood as they locked each other up in love.
He captioned the post, "Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person.
In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more."
As part of their anniversary celebration, Mahama and his wife built and presented the twin wards to the people of Bole and surrounding communities at a colourful ceremony on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
The 865sqm Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward has a total of 45 beds, 10 baby cots, five weighing scales with height measurements, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Centre, a delivery room with two delivery beds, and a Recovery Ward.
According to former President Mahama, also included in the newly inaugurated wards are “a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with 3 incubators, 5 phototherapy units and a baby weighing scale… we also have a theatre space with 2 theatre beds, theatre light, and stool. We have also provided rooms for Sterilization, Examinations, Doctors consulting room, Nurses workstations, and a Linen Room.”
“I am a very proud man and husband this afternoon, and I want to thank my wife, Lordina, her organization- the Lordina Foundation, their partners, and our friends who supported us, and ensured that this Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward was ready and on time for today’s handing over to the Bole Community and the hospital," he said.
