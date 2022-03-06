Ghana@65: Russia President Vladimir Putin congratulates Ghana on independence anniversary

“President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Ghana!” the Embassy tweeted.

A section of the statement from Putin accompanying the tweet also read: “The relations between Russia and Ghana is traditionally of a friendly nature. I am convinced that the further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interest of our peoples, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent.”

President Putin has come under criticism in recent days following Russia’s brutal invasion of the Republic of Ukraine.

Last week, the Russian President ordered his soldiers into Ukraine, which has led to the bombing of some cities.

His actions have since been criticised by several world leaders, with countries making efforts to evacuate their citizens from Ukraine amid the conflict.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s 65th independence day parade is currently ongoing at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.

The independence day event is being held on the theme: “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better.”