James Gunu said this during an interaction with the media in the regional capital, Ho, on Tuesday.

He said some persons who took part in the just ended voter registration exercise were awaiting clearance through the district registration review committee.

Volta Regional Secretary

In his view, the number of persons who registered for the voter ID in the region will shoot up once the review is complete.

“Despite all the intimidation and harassment that took place, we remain focused and committed to the rescue mission and this has yielded good results,” Mr. Gunu said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“Provisional results of the registration actually shows that Volta Region we have performed creditably because we asked our citizens not to come back home to register.”

He noted that the numbers recorded in the Volta region defeat claims by the governing New Patriotic party (NPP) that the NDC was busing Togolese to register.

For this reason, he said, the region remains the World Bank of the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

“What this means is that we have clearly and demonstrably defeated the NPP’s fantasy claim that Voltarians are Togolese.

“We have defeated that claim. Two, the region, by the special grace of God remains the world bank of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” the NDC’s Volta Regional Secretary added.