The 15 suspects are in custody assisting the investigation.
V/R: Police arrest 15 suspects following violent chieftaincy dispute in Bator
The Police have restored calm at Bator in the Volta Region and arrested fifteen (15) suspects in connection with a violent chieftaincy dispute which resulted in the death of five persons and others injured.
The injured victims are receiving treatment at the Bator Government Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue.
Two locally manufactured sing barrel guns, one locally manufactured pistol, and one live BB cartridge have been retrieved by the police.
Security has since been beefed up within the Bator township and surrounding communities.
