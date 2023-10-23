VRA paves way to Mepe with vital bypass road for flood relief

The newly constructed bypass road will effectively eliminate the need for the local population to navigate flooded areas by boat or canoe, greatly reducing the risk of waterborne diseases.

In its ongoing efforts to assist, VRA has provided financial support through various relief agencies, including the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Health Service.

However, the Authority has gone a step further by making its technical resources available, as evidenced by this road construction. VRA remains committed to improving the living conditions of the residents in the safe havens, particularly Mepe.

ADVERTISEMENT

VRA's Emergency Preparedness Plan outlines the procedures and protocols for addressing potential spills, and the Authority is consistently ready to respond promptly to any gaps or shortcomings as the controlled spill continues.

Hon. Divine Osborne Fenu, the District Chief Executive for the North Tongu District, expressed his appreciation for VRA's rapid response, highlighting the vital role the bypass road plays in flood relief efforts.

Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive of VRA, visited the Mepe community on Saturday, 21st October 2023, to oversee the distribution of relief items and pharmaceuticals.

During his visit, he reassured the people of VRA's unwavering commitment to improving their quality of life and urged them to voice their needs.

VRA's extensive efforts encompass a considerable portion of its budget, exceeding 50% of the allocated 20 million Ghana Cedis. Relief items provided include over 40 portable toilets, 150,000 bags of sachet water, 6,000 bags of maize, 7,000 diapers, 3,000 packs of sanitary towels, 5,000 mosquito nets, 10,000 rolls of toilet paper, 100 cartons of baby food, and various other essential items.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to these supplies, VRA's healthcare services teams are actively visiting all affected communities.