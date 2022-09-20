Wa killings: Police places GHS100K bounty on perpetrators

"We continue to urge anyone with credible information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to come forward and share with the Police. In line with this, a reward of GHC100,000 has been set aside for anyone who provides information in that regard," the police said in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 20.
The top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service has announced a GHC100,000 reward for anyone who provides information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of recent killings in the Wa municipality and its environs.
The police have in their custody so far, a key suspect, Kankani Adongo, who is assisting with the investigation. He was arrested on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Meanwhile, the police analysis of intelligence gathered so far suggests that there may be more than one person involved in this criminality. “...We will do whatever it takes to get them arrested to face justice''.
The special purpose intelligence and investigation team of the police as part of their surveillance during the night of September 19, 2022, recovered a body of a male adult at Bamahu.
After the necessary crime scene examination, the body was removed and deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa awaiting autopsy.
A pathologist from the Police Hospital, the police say is leading a team to Wa as part of the investigation into the incidents.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is also in Wa to boost the morale of his personnel and assure residents of their safety in the wake of their recent security concerns of alleged ritual murders.
