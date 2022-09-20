Wa killings: Police places GHS100K bounty on perpetrators

The police have in their custody so far, a key suspect, Kankani Adongo, who is assisting with the investigation. He was arrested on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, the police analysis of intelligence gathered so far suggests that there may be more than one person involved in this criminality. “...We will do whatever it takes to get them arrested to face justice''.

The special purpose intelligence and investigation team of the police as part of their surveillance during the night of September 19, 2022, recovered a body of a male adult at Bamahu.

After the necessary crime scene examination, the body was removed and deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa awaiting autopsy.

A pathologist from the Police Hospital, the police say is leading a team to Wa as part of the investigation into the incidents.