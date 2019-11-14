This comes after it initiated the process to obtain powers of prosecution to enable it to put people before the court for examination malpractice.

According to the council, when the government through the Attorney-General approves the process, it will become empowered to expedite the prosecution of offenders.

The initiative is to help curb the menace of wrongdoing in examinations.

The Head of Legal at WAEC, Rev. Victor Brew, described the leakage of the paper as totally unacceptable, hence his call for the prosecution of those found culpable.

WAEC

He stated that the process of granting the council authority would hopefully be completed and would be given the power to begin prosecuting people who engaged in examination malpractice.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Rev. Victor Brew said "We have initiated the process to obtain the power to prosecute examination offenders. We are still engaging with the Attorney-General's Department, since, by law, it is the Attorney-General who is vested with the power to prosecute; any other person or entity prosecutes on behalf of the Attorney-General."

"But when we finally get the nod to prosecute, offenders will be processed for court by the staff of WAEC. We will have our own prosecutors to do the job for us," he added.

In May, following reports of leakage of examination papers in the 2019 WASSCE for candidates, WAEC explained that it has increased the inspection and monitoring of the examination at the various centres.

WAEC said it has withdrawn and annulled the appointment of some supervisors and invigilators pending further sanctions.

It stated that a formal complaint had been lodged at the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police on the operations of some "rogue websites", purportedly aiding in examination malpractices.