The results is the first for the flagship ‘Free SHS’ policy by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

In a statement by WAEC, they said the results was the best in the country’s history in recent years.

A statement dated Friday, November 13, 2020, signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said the release of the results follows the completion of all post-examination processes.

“The provisional results indicate that there were improvements in the performance of candidates at Grades A1 to C6 in English Language and Mathematics (Core) in 2020 as compared to 2019.”

WAEC explained in the press statement that the results of the candidates will be dispatched to their schools and candidates have therefore been advised to contact their heads of school for their results.

Meanwhile, WAEC has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire, may access their results at the Council’s website – www.waecgh.org.

How to check your WASSCE results

“The Council hereby cautions all stakeholders, especially candidates, to be ware of fake results websites and the activities of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.”

”Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated. Institutions are therefore urged to always verify results presented to them to expose incidents of forgery,” it added.