This comes after WAEC submitted the timetable to the Ministry of Education and the examination would commence from Monday, July 20, 2020, with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates, while the theory papers will start from August 3, 2020, until September 5, 2020, when the five-week-long examination will be brought to an end with Principles of Cost Accounting and Technical Drawing.

Mrs. Wendy Enyonam Addy-Lamptey, the Head of the Ghana National Office of WAEC, said the dateline for the WASSCE had already been decided on with the Ghana Education.

In all, 60 subjects, made up of four core and 56 elective subjects, have been made available to the candidates.

The subjects cover the seven programmes offered at senior high school (SHS), namely, General Arts, General Science, Business, Agricultural Science, Visual Arts, Home Economics, and Technical.

Ahead of releasing the timetable, WAEC had been concerned about the number of rogue website operators who were peddling false information from fake websites flooded with fake timetables, fake examination question papers, and other examination-related information.

Mrs. Addy-Lamptey in an interview with the Daily Graphic cautioned candidates preparing for the WASSCE, to be wary of operators of such rogue websites.

She said ever since the President announced guidelines for the gradual reopening of schools for final-year students, such websites which had initially disappeared had been resurfacing.

Mrs. Addy-Lamptey described those websites and their activities as the greatest threat to the credibility of the certificates issued by WAEC and, therefore, advised candidates to "desist from dealing with such websites and feel free to contact WAEC offices or contact the WAEC website: www.waecgh.org, for any assistance".

Some of the rogue websites, as identified by WAEC, include "WAEC Exams Room", "WAEC – Seekers Exams Leaks", "WAEC Past Examination", "WASSCE Results Upgrade WAEC for 2020", "West Africa Exams Links" and "WAEC Secret Room", "WAEC Spark WAEC", "Ghana Education News", "WAEC Update", "WAEC 2020", "WAEC Authentic Hub", "WAEC Ghana" and "WAEC Union".

The Head of the Ghana National Office of the WAEC asked for the collective support of parents, invigilators, supervisors, and all those who had a role to play in the writing of the WASSCE to help ensure that "we have a credible examination."