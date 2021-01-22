According to the police, the three inmates in a group of 10 have been transferred to the Tamale prisons when a COVID-19 test was conducted on them and the result proved that they were positive.

Superintendent Reuben Dugah, the North East Regional Police Crime Officer said the inmates were responding to treatment at the isolation center.

He stated that the COVID-19 team in the West Mamprusi Municipality has since commenced contact tracing of persons and officers who have had contacts with the inmates for their samples to be taken for testing.

"Our new way of dealing with prisoners is that if you want to take prisoners from police custody to prison custody, you must necessarily take them through a mandatory COVID-19 test and so based on this, the Walewale District Command made a request to the Municipal Health Directorate to conduct COVID-19 tests of some inmates [who were] due to be taken to the Tamale Prisons.

"Samples were taken from about 10 prisoners who are in police custody and submitted to the laboratory for testing. Results came out indicating that three of them had tested positive. Immediately they have been isolated to a station where we have a free cell," he told Daily Graphic.

However, Ghana's coronavirus case count has risen to 59,480 with 361 deaths recorded.

A total of 56,706 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital and the country's active cases for COVID-19 stand at 2,413 after recording 658 new cases.