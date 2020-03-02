The driver who has been declared wanted run over the police officer in an attempt to resist arrest for allegedly soliciting passengers at an authorized place.

The driver, Bonsu Osei, was escaping an arrest by Sergeant Appiah and his colleague Corporal Joshua Azure.

Wanted Osei Bonsu identified as trotro driver

They pursued him with a police vehicle and stopped him on the Trinity Avenue near the entrance of the Trinity Theological Seminary at Menpeasem in East Legon.

Without any provocation, the driver became furious and ran his vehicle over the police officer and he was trapped under the vehicle.

He then dragged the police officer on the ground to a distance of about 54.50metres injuring him severely.

That the suspected driver fled the scene with his vehicle and abandoned the vehicle and bolted.

The conductor of the bus, Emmanuel Agyekum was arrested last Friday evening, February 28, 2020, and has been granted a police inquiry bail.

Agyekum, a resident of Madina Zongo in Accra was handed over to the police at East Legon on Friday evening.

The owner of the vehicle, a Ford Transit bus, according to the police also showed up at the police station last Friday and has been asked to provide the documents covering the vehicle by Monday, March 2, 2020.

The owner has also been asked to provide the driver, Osei Bonsu within one week or would be sent to court as an accomplice.