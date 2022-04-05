War in Ukraine the cause of hardships in Ghana – Majority Leader

“Once petroleum prices go up, of course, you’ll see the fares of transport going up and it also has effect on the goods that we produce in the countryside and bringing them down to the cities,” the MP for Suame told the Parliamentary correspondent of Asaase Radio Philip Asiawo.

“So, food prices are going to go up. Again, unfortunately, the COVID-19 experience and the Russian invasion of Ukraine experience; the combined effect of the two really, are going to inflict untold hardship on Ghanaians,” he said.

“The government wanted to introduce a new tax because where we were heading to, we realised that the debt burden of this country was increasing.”

“The government then decided to look inwards to see if it could mobilise resources from within other than going outside to add to the debt stock. Now, because of the difficulties of the passage of the E-Levy bill, revenue assurance was affected, and because of that, a lot of speculation entered the system,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

The Majority Leader has also said the NPP will refer the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo to the Privileges Committee in Parliament.

Speaking about her absence on JoyNews’ PM Express, the Majority Leader noted that the Speaker had intended to refer her to the Privileges Committee last week Tuesday, but due to prevailing circumstances had to reschedule.

“My information was that even last Tuesday, the Speaker was going to make a pronouncement on it in the house but I think the circumstances prevented him from so doing. I want to believe that perhaps before the House adjourns tomorrow or maybe next week when the House sits the Speaker may make the announcement by referring her conduct to the Privileges Committee before we adjourn. That’s the information that the Speaker gave to me,” he said.