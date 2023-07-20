ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

WASS headmistress interdicted by GES for unauthorised collection of money from students

Andreas Kamasah

The Headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS), Dr. Mrs Shine Agatha Ofori, has been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for illegally collecting money from students.

WASS headmistress interdicted by GES for unauthorised collection of money from students
WASS headmistress interdicted by GES for unauthorised collection of money from students

Her interdiction was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the GES dated Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the head of the directorate.

Recommended articles

The alleged conduct of the now-interdicted headmistress has been referred to a disciplinary committee for investigation and a report to the GES.

“She is to hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Director of Education pending final determination of the case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee,” the statement reads.

In April, the Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School in the Western region was interdicted for charging illegal fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GES directed Kenneth Agbomodze to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

It said in a statement that the interdiction was pending investigation by a committee which was given two weeks to submit its report.

The GES appears to be bent on cracking the whip on teachers, headmasters/headmistresses and other staff who engage in conducts that fly in the face of the tenets of their profession.

In May, it interdicted the headteacher of Benkum Senior High School, Emmanuel Nyarko over allegations of sexual abuse of 15 female students levelled against him.

Reports indicated that his cover was blown after he caused the transfer of some teachers of the school who were equally accused of a similar offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The said teachers who were not happy about their transfer decided that they would not fall alone, so they exposed Mr Nyarko.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blessing

Police arrest one suspect in connection with Ablekuma shooting

Wee

Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for 'wee' cultivation in Ghana

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Corporal Callistus Amoah

Policeman killed in bullion van robbery at Ablekuma promoted posthumously