WASS headmistress interdicted by GES for unauthorised collection of money from students

The alleged conduct of the now-interdicted headmistress has been referred to a disciplinary committee for investigation and a report to the GES.

“She is to hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Director of Education pending final determination of the case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee,” the statement reads.

In April, the Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School in the Western region was interdicted for charging illegal fees.

The GES directed Kenneth Agbomodze to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

It said in a statement that the interdiction was pending investigation by a committee which was given two weeks to submit its report.

The GES appears to be bent on cracking the whip on teachers, headmasters/headmistresses and other staff who engage in conducts that fly in the face of the tenets of their profession.

In May, it interdicted the headteacher of Benkum Senior High School, Emmanuel Nyarko over allegations of sexual abuse of 15 female students levelled against him.

Reports indicated that his cover was blown after he caused the transfer of some teachers of the school who were equally accused of a similar offence.

