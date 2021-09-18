WASSCE 2021: These are the new dates for leaked physics and business management papers

The two papers were rescheduled after WAEC announced that it has detected a possible leakage of the questions on social media and on “rogue” websites prior to the exams.

Earlier today, security operatives of WAEC picked up one Godfred Darko alias Mr Phresh, who is linked to websites purporting to leak question papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Phresh, described as a rogue website operator, and a kingpin in the Jerusalema rogue WhatsApp group, has been arrested at Kasoa in the Central Region and handed over to the Police.

Pulse Ghana

According to Daily Graphic, the security operatives are on the heels of other members of the Jerusalema rogue platform group.