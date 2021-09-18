WAEC in a statement said the Physics exam will be taken on Friday October 1, 2021, while the Business Management exam will be written on October 7, 2021 at 8.30am and 1pm respectively.
WASSCE 2021: These are the new dates for leaked physics and business management papers
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the new dates for the physics and business management papers that leaked on social media.
The two papers were rescheduled after WAEC announced that it has detected a possible leakage of the questions on social media and on “rogue” websites prior to the exams.
Earlier today, security operatives of WAEC picked up one Godfred Darko alias Mr Phresh, who is linked to websites purporting to leak question papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Phresh, described as a rogue website operator, and a kingpin in the Jerusalema rogue WhatsApp group, has been arrested at Kasoa in the Central Region and handed over to the Police.
According to Daily Graphic, the security operatives are on the heels of other members of the Jerusalema rogue platform group.
Those being pursued by the security operatives are Marcus, Gyimah Motive, Marshal and Sir Eben.
