Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat two soldiers to pulp

Some young men in Sunyani, the capital city of Bono Region have assaulted two uniformed soldiers.

The soldiers, Abdulai Fatawu and Hussein Sibaay were reportedly beaten with sticks and other weapons for rescuing a woman who was being chased by the mob.

According to a report by MyNewsGH, the said woman ran into the uniformed soldiers in town for protection, but the angry mob overpowered the soldiers and beat them.

The two soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a nearby health facility after the irate youth pounced on and gave them the beatings of their lives.

The video circulating on social media shows how the soldiers rescued the woman and attempted to arrest the attacker and in the course of that the suspects and others now at large who were aggressive, pounced on them to prevent the arrest of their friend.

Watch Video below;

