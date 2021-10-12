Watch: Man of God beautifully explains why LBGTQ+ shouldn’t be tolerated in Ga

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man of God commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George for initiating the bill.

In a sermon in Ga, Apostle Lamptey wondered why anyone will opt for the ass of another man while a vagina is available.

He said: The way a vagina is sweet, why should I leave that for another man’s ass?”.

The anti LGBTQI bill has generated some controversy in the country for the past few days. Some prominent Ghanaians and the clergy have throwed their support behind the bill.

The Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said he is against the activities of the gay and queer community.

According to him, this stance in fueled by his upbringing. In an interview on Accra based Neat FM, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu said: “My upbring does not in any way support this kind of activities”.