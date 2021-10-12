RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch: Man of God beautifully explains why LBGTQ+ shouldn’t be tolerated in Ga

Apostle Abraham Lamptey, the leader and founder of Believers House of Worship International, has waded into the controversial anti-LGBTQI bill.

Apostle Abraham Lamptey
Apostle Abraham Lamptey

According to him, the bill has to be passed in order to abolish any gay related activity in the country.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man of God commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George for initiating the bill.

In a sermon in Ga, Apostle Lamptey wondered why anyone will opt for the ass of another man while a vagina is available.

He said: The way a vagina is sweet, why should I leave that for another man’s ass?”.

The anti LGBTQI bill has generated some controversy in the country for the past few days. Some prominent Ghanaians and the clergy have throwed their support behind the bill.

The Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said he is against the activities of the gay and queer community.

According to him, this stance in fueled by his upbringing. In an interview on Accra based Neat FM, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu said: “My upbring does not in any way support this kind of activities”.

Watch Apostle Lamptey’s explanation below

