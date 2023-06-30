ADVERTISEMENT
Watch video: Assin North road construction abandoned after by-election

Emmanuel Tornyi

Some roads within Assin Bereku, the district capital of Assin North which are being repaired have ceased.

Road construction
Road construction

The contractor on the road has moved away the excavators as well as bulldozers used in constructing the road.

Three days after the by-election in which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson won, reports stated that the heavy equipment that was busily working on the bad roads in the district have all been moved out of the site.

A video shared by Peace FM showed one of the abandoned road projects in Assin Akonfudi, a suburb of the Assin North Constituency.

Before the by-election, contractors were seen asphalting and shaping some of the roads which political pundits described as vote buying on the part of the government.

Most parts of the road had been graded but only a fraction of one side of it has been tarred.

Earlier, some residents raised questions about whether the construction will continue beyond the by-election.

Watch the video below:

