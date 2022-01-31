The truck, with registration number GW 6311 W carrying bags of cashew seeds veered off the road in between Ofankor and Tantra Hill and overturned.
Watch video: Driver and mate trapped in mangled truck after an accident at Ofankor
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and good samaritans undertook a rescue operation to save a driver and his mate who were trapped under a heavy-duty truck that got mangled after veering off the road on the Ofankor and Tantra Hill on Monday, January 31, 2022.
"Our men from Amasaman Fire Station and Headquarters Sub-Station are at the accident scene working assiduously to extricate and evacuate the trapped mate from the mangled truck...the Ambulance Service and the Police are at the accident scene to assist with casualty care and to convey the casualty to 37 Military Hospital and as well as control the crowd from obstructing the rescue efforts of the Firemen," it said.
