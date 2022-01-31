RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch video: Driver and mate trapped in mangled truck after an accident at Ofankor

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and good samaritans undertook a rescue operation to save a driver and his mate who were trapped under a heavy-duty truck that got mangled after veering off the road on the Ofankor and Tantra Hill on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Truck veers off road
Truck veers off road

The truck, with registration number GW 6311 W carrying bags of cashew seeds veered off the road in between Ofankor and Tantra Hill and overturned.

Recommended articles
Ghana National Fire Service rescues driver and mate
Ghana National Fire Service rescues driver and mate Pulse Ghana
Ghana National Fire Service rescues driver and mate
Ghana National Fire Service rescues driver and mate Pulse Ghana

"Our men from Amasaman Fire Station and Headquarters Sub-Station are at the accident scene working assiduously to extricate and evacuate the trapped mate from the mangled truck...the Ambulance Service and the Police are at the accident scene to assist with casualty care and to convey the casualty to 37 Military Hospital and as well as control the crowd from obstructing the rescue efforts of the Firemen," it said.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Apiate Disaster: I did not collide with explosives truck – ‘Aboboyaa’ driver speaks

Apiate explosion

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

Policewoman killed in renewed violence in Bawku

The deceased

Ghana's first female Brigadier General Constance Edjeani-Afenu dies

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu first female brigadier general of the Ghana Armed Forces