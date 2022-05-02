Watch video: Ghana army is useless — Barker-Vormawor

Vormawor who is a youthful group convener and claims to be non-partisan and non-political aimed at mobilizing thousands of Ghanaians for demonstrations said the Ghana Armed Forces lack a humane face in its own home and territory.

In an interview on 'Unprovoked' via YouTube, he accused the Ghana Army of painting a false narrative to outsiders while showing a violent side back home.

He urged the army to act like their colleagues in other countries.

He said: "People in this country absolutely fear the Ghana Army and that’s a useless army… they are not a pillar of our democracy and it must undergo reforms on itself. The fact that military personnel holds guns does not mean that in a democracy, we must create a taboo around institutions and I don't believe in that."