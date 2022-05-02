RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch video: Ghana army is useless — Barker-Vormawor

Kojo Emmanuel

A convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has directed his attention to the Ghana Armed Forces.

He has reiterated his position that the Ghana Army is useless, even though he has not been provoked in any way.

Vormawor who is a youthful group convener and claims to be non-partisan and non-political aimed at mobilizing thousands of Ghanaians for demonstrations said the Ghana Armed Forces lack a humane face in its own home and territory.

In an interview on 'Unprovoked' via YouTube, he accused the Ghana Army of painting a false narrative to outsiders while showing a violent side back home.

He urged the army to act like their colleagues in other countries.

He said: "People in this country absolutely fear the Ghana Army and that’s a useless army… they are not a pillar of our democracy and it must undergo reforms on itself. The fact that military personnel holds guns does not mean that in a democracy, we must create a taboo around institutions and I don't believe in that."

Watch the video below:

