Watch video: GPHA security and Immigration officers nearly fight at Tema port

According to gathered reports, approximately 12 GPHA security members, stationed at Meridian Port Services (MPS), allegedly stormed into the GIS office at MPS to apprehend two officers following a dispute during routine vessel checks on the MSC DYMPHNA.

It's been reported that the GPHA security personnel insisted on conducting searches on the officers after they had completed their inspection duties.

However, one Inspector firmly declined their request to search the individual officers, asserting that it was inappropriate for a male officer to search a female officer under any circumstance.

This disagreement escalated into verbal altercations and physical confrontation between the GPHA security and the GIS officials.