In a video circulating on social media, the man claims that the laws of Ghana don't work.
You can kill and walk freely in Ghana - Owusu Bempah's junior pastor
Nana Adu Berchie, known to be one of the junior pastors of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of The Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has been flexing his muscles daring the security agencies.
He said you can kill and walk freely without the police arresting you.
He said he can walk away with murder when he kills someone because it will go unresolved.
"In Ghana, you can kill someone and walk freely. It was my property I brandished and no one can do anything about it," the pastor said boldly.
This comes after Rev Owusu Bempah and three others have been arrested for attacking police officers.
Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.
The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agrdaa.
The police in a statement said "Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others have been arrested. The other three suspects are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them."
"The suspects are being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon, and the assault of some Police personnel," it added.
According to the Police, "after critically analysing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered, the Police embarked on an operation today Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the premises of the church to arrest the suspects. During the operation, some members of the church believed to have been under the direction of Reverend Bempah assaulted some Police Officers".
The letter detailed that "the injured personnel have received medical treatment and are responding to treatment. The suspects are currently in custody and will appear before the court on Monday, September 13, 2021."
"The Police strongly cautions the public against any acts that will disturb the peace of the country. We wish to give the assurance that impartial investigations shall continue in this matter and the public will be duly updated," the statement concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh