The statement signed by Director of Public Affairs, Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng Also noted that the prohibition on prophesies that can cause fear and panic is not limited to only 31st watch night only but must also be adhered to on a daily basis.
We are analysing some 31st watch-night prophesy videos - Police
The Ghana Police Service says it is reviewing some videos containing prophesies made by certain pastors on December 31, 2021, to decide if any is in breach of the laws of the country.
The statement issued on Thursday, January 6, 2022, also applauded the public for their support and efforts in ensuring respect for the rule of law but assured if any of the prophesies offend the law, they will be addressed.
Below is the statement by the Police
