"We are still and fully available to deliver gas", WAPCo refutes GRIDCo's claims of power challenge

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a statement, the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), has condemned allegations made by the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCO) that its outfit is faced with technical challenges hence the widespread power outages in parts of the country on Friday, July 7.

WAPCo in a letter emphasized that it cannot be blamed for the outages adding that its facilities were, and still are, fully available to deliver gas.

“WAPCo wishes to set the record straight that we did not have any technical issues and our facilities were, and still are, fully available to deliver gas.

The letter further read, “WAPCo transports gas based on its agreements with Gas shippers. These Shippers purchase Gas from Gas suppliers, transport the gas via WAPCo pipelines, and sell the natural gas to Gas Offtakers (mainly power companies). When the agreed volume of gas is made available, WAPCo dutifully transports it to the shipper’s customers. The challenge yesterday was that the Ghana National Gas Company’s plant at Atuabo went down and therefore there was no gas available for WAPCo to transport,”

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCO) in a statement on July 7, blamed the power outages on a shortage of gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo).

The shortage, GRIDCo said has created a supply gap of 650MW.

