We are unaware of motion to probe Atta Mills' death – Two NPP MPs

A memo written to the Majority Leader on Friday, February 18, 2022, said "Though we are aware of a broader discussion on the motion we are unaware of any such motion being filed under our instruction and in our names.

"We, therefore, call on your high office to expunge our names as co-sponsors of the said motion."

The NPP MPs led by Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip want Parliament to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the former head of state.

Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson Nortey complete the quartet of lawmakers seeking the intervention of the house to investigate the death which occurred on July 24, 2012.

However, the NPP MPs motion has been described as "complete and utter nonsense".

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the move is an attempt to divert the attention of Ghanaians from important issues confronting the country.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, February 17, 2022, he said: "The NPP MPs’ motion for an inquest into the death of President Mills is complete and utter nonsense."