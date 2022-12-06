We can’t complete all ‘Agenda 111’ projects by 2024 – NPP MP

“Frankly, I would not say that all 111 and seven regional hospitals and 2 psychiatric hospitals could be finished in 2024. It does not make sense.

“However, it makes sense to say that 89 of them have started and if in two years even 30 of them are completed. It is a legacy. If the NPP inherits itself as it will, then it will see the light of day that all these districts will have the hospitals,” he said.

The Effiduase Asokore MP contended that the project must not be politicised, because its inability to be completed benefits no government.

Pulse Ghana

He applauded government for starting 89 of the projects, adding that “if in 4 years we are done with 20 or 30, this is not to be politicised, it is better than none.”

The ‘Agenda 111’ project will cover the design, procurement, construction, equipping and commissioning of 101 district hospitals, 6 regional hospitals in newly created regions, and 1 regional hospital in the Western Region, 2 psychiatric hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale, a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.