We can't confirm how much was derived from COVID-19 testing — Ghana Airports Company

Reports by JoyNews' Research Desk through the Right to Information (RTI) Law indicated that Ghana Airports Company Limited is unaware of the amount of money made by Frontiers Healthcare Service.

Pamela Djamson-Tettey in a statement said: "GACL is unable to confirm the amount of money derived from the COVID-19 testing because passengers paid directly to Frontiers Healthcare, providers of the service."

She said she cannot disclose in accordance with Section 10 of the Right to Information Act, 2019, Act 989.

She added that GACL "is not in possession of the chronology of the processes that led to the selection and award to Frontiers Health Services to provide the COVID-19 testing at the Airport."

Earlier, the Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah disclosed that between September and December 2020, an amount of $17.3 million was realized from the COVID-19 testing at KIA.

He said Frontiers Health Services had $16.2 million while the Ghana Airport Company received $1.1 million out f the total amount made at the airport.

Asiamah explained that GACL did not breach the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) laws in the award of a contract to Frontiers Healthcare Services Limited.

Under the agreement, Frontier Healthcare Services charged $140 for every test conducted while Ghana Airports' share is $10.

The deal has come under intense scrutiny with some civil society organizations and Members of Parliament alleging corruption and procurement breaches in the contract.