We disagree with the High Court’s ruling on Cecilia Dapaah – OSP responds

The OSP refuted the court order because, unlike the court’s claim that the application of the seizure and freezing orders filed by the OSP was done out of time, the said application was filed within the statutory time frame.

“While the OSP respects the Court's decision, it disagrees with the decision of the Court. First, the OSP believes that the Court's computation of the time limitation is, with respect, erroneous. The OSP searched three (3) private residences associated with Ms. Dapaah throughout two (2) weeks. The searches and discovery were ongoing during that period. There is little doubt that the OSP filed its application within the statutory window once the search and discovery window is considered,” parts of the statement read.

The OSP also added that the freezing and seizure actions were not taken based on public sentiments but in the confines of reasonable suspicion that the amounts of money in the accounts of the embattled former minister were questionable.

“Second, the seizure by the OSP and the Special Prosecutor's freezing order was effectuated on the very firm basis of reasonable suspicion that the amounts and bank balances were tainted property as Ms. Dapaah prevaricated as to the source(s) of the amounts she reported stolen from her residence, the amounts discovered by the OSP in her residence, and the volume of transactions in her bank accounts and investments,” the statement added.

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.