The denial follows media report that Ghana’s National Identity Card, has been recognized globally as a valid e-passport in all International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliant countries and will enable holders of the card to board flights to Ghana from 197 countries and 44,000 airports worldwide.
We don’t know about Ghana Card becoming valid e-passport - Foreign Affairs Ministry
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said that it does not know about the Ghana Card becoming a valid e-passport.
According to the widely circulated reports, there was a “Key Ceremony” on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the headquarters of ICAO in Montreal, Canada, during which Ghana, represented by the High Commissioner to Canada, H.E Ransford Sowah, received the ‘key’ to symbolically indicate the country’s entry into the ICAO family.
But Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong told Akoma FM on Thursday, February 10 that neither the minister herself nor her two deputies knew anything about the reports.
“The report is not emanating from my ministry; hence officially I cannot confirm that Ghana Card is now e-passport.
“As at yesterday 9 pm, I was in a meeting with my minister and she denied that and the said topic is news to her because officially the report is not from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the deputy who doubles as Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong said in an interview.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Wednesday, February 9 reported that holders of the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, can present it as official documentation at all 197 (ICAO) compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide and board flights to Ghana.
But Ampratwum Sarpong said: “Maybe the report is from a higher authority because my minister and her two deputies of which I am part are not privy to the said report.”
