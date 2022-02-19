We don't want coup contagion to spread in Africa – Nana Addo

The coup in Mali happened in August 2020, followed by a military coup in Guinea in September 2021, another in Burkina Faso, and a failed coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Nana Addo in an interview with FRANCE 24 at the EU-African Union summit in Brussels, demanded the departure of "foreign mercenaries from the region and explained that negotiations are underway with the Malian junta on an election timetable."

He also warned the coup leaders in Guinea that the new ECOWAS sanctions could be instituted if they do not provide a timetable for a transition "as soon as possible" adding that military coups in West Africa are unacceptable..." we do not want this contagion to spread".