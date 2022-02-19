He said the coup in Burkina Faso had set a dangerous trend that led to subsequent coups in the region.
We don't want coup contagion to spread in Africa – Nana Addo
The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the serial coups that happened on the continent were "contagious".
The coup in Mali happened in August 2020, followed by a military coup in Guinea in September 2021, another in Burkina Faso, and a failed coup in Guinea-Bissau.
Nana Addo in an interview with FRANCE 24 at the EU-African Union summit in Brussels, demanded the departure of "foreign mercenaries from the region and explained that negotiations are underway with the Malian junta on an election timetable."
He also warned the coup leaders in Guinea that the new ECOWAS sanctions could be instituted if they do not provide a timetable for a transition "as soon as possible" adding that military coups in West Africa are unacceptable..." we do not want this contagion to spread".
In the aftermath of the coup in Burkina Faso, ECOWAS suspended the country from a bloc of West African neighbour states making it the third nation in the regional alliance to be punished for a military takeover in only 18 months after mutinous soldiers forced President Kabore to resign.
