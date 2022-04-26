We have accepted to pay your neutrality clause – Govt to CLOGSAG [Copy]

He, however, said that the name of the allowance has to change from neutrality allowance to a new name.

In an interview on TV3, he said: “Both parties government and CLOGSAG have shown a very good faith as far as this is concerned. Government was very transparent…

“…We are pleading with you CLOGSAG, we can only implement that allowance that we say we are going to give to you, forget about the terminology that we call it. Because today, that terminology, that nomenclature doesn’t sit well with us as government.”

“So let us have a team to look at how it is going to be called however, that allowance, we will give to you effective the last quarter of the year, from October.

Pulse Ghana

“CLOGSAG accepted the offer, that was last Friday.”

Members of CLOGSAG began an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 21 over the nonpayment of the neutrality allowance.

CLOGSAG said it has realised that the payment of the neutrality allowance as agreed with the government in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has not been effected in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Therefore, the NEC has decided that CLOGSAG should embark on industrial action to press home its demand for the implementation of the MoU.