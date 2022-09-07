We have closed down businesses belonging to Aisha Huang – Ashanti Regional Minister

“She had several businesses, but now all of them have been locked up,” the Minister said on Citi FM.

He said the state didn’t know that Aisha Huang’s businesses in the country were still operating even after she was deported in 2018 until her recent re-arrest.

“The businesses were there, but we didn’t know they belonged to her. How she got here, I cannot tell. The investigations will unravel that,” he said.

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame has said that his office is preparing a docket to prosecute Ms. Huang.

According to the AG Department, Ms. Huang will stand for trial for her past and current crime for engaging in illegal mining.

In a post on social media, the Attorney General Department and the Ministry of Justice said he has called for the docket on Aisha Huang for prosecution.

Pulse Ghana

“Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has called for the docket on En Huang, a.k.a. Aisha Huang, from the Police,” portions of the Ministry’s post on September 6 read.

“The Attorney General per his request, assures that he will initiate prosecution against Miss Huang, in respect of her current alleged offences as well as those of 2017 before her deportation from Ghana in 2018,” the Ministry added.

The ‘galamsey’ kingpin stoked controversy when she was arrested back in 2017 for engaging in the unlawful activity.