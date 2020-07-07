The registration exercise has come under scrutiny, with many applicants failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Some centers have also been characterised by overcrowding and a complete lack of social distancing in the queues.

On Monday, some medical observers called on the EC to suspend the voter registration exercise until safer ways of conducting the exercise are put in place.

Responding to this, the Acting Director of Public Affairs at the EC, Sylvia Annoh, said that will not happen.

“The commission has no intention of stopping the process of registration,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.

She, however, acknowledged the concerns and said the Commission is taking steps to safeguard registration centers.

According to her, while there’s been challenges, “most of our registration centres, the safety protocols are being adhered to.”

“We are not saying that when you get to the registration centre, there is nothing wrong with what is happening. The commission is making a conscious effort to ensure that the safety protocols are adhered to,” she added.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has now risen to 21, 077 with 129 deaths.