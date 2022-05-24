We have no records of Sir John’s land at Achimota Forest - Lands Commission

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission James Dadson.

“There is nothing in our records concerning that. What you read is what I have read. We don’t have anything recorded here for Sir John as far as our records are concerned,” James Dadson said.

A purported will of the Sir John, born Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission had portions of the Achimota Forest in it.

Pulse Ghana

The development has sparked anger among many Ghanaians with many taking to social media to express their disappointment over the fact that the former Forestry Commission head apportioned to himself part of the forest.

Sir John also disclosed in the will that he also owned land at the Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra.