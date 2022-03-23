Addressing a meeting with the Council of State at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, he explained that, the country’s economic woes are not unique, as other countries in the world are facing similar setbacks.

According to him, the global economic downturn, however, is not an excuse; and therefore his government will work to make the situation better.

“It is no secret that our economy is going through difficult times. It is also no secret that we are not alone in that exercise. The phenomenon that we’re facing, applies to many parts of the world as well. But that doesn’t therefore mean that government is impotent in trying to find solutions.”

Pulse Ghana

“Our retreat which you referred to, is in some way quite timely, because as a general rule, we have retreats each year on a quarterly basis, and this is the first one for this year. Fortunately for us, it coincided with these difficulties, and the public anxiety about the way that the economy was going. It gave us therefore the opportunity of the three days to look at depth, where the economy was headed, and what measures were necessary to be taken”, President Akufo-Addo stated.

He also announced that, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will address the nation on March 24, on the specific measures, which have been decided by government to better the economy.