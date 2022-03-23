He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has the expertise to steer the country out of the current mess.
We have the men to turn our current economic challenges around – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government is working assiduously to reverse Ghana’s economic challenges.
Addressing a meeting with the Council of State at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, he explained that, the country’s economic woes are not unique, as other countries in the world are facing similar setbacks.
According to him, the global economic downturn, however, is not an excuse; and therefore his government will work to make the situation better.
“It is no secret that our economy is going through difficult times. It is also no secret that we are not alone in that exercise. The phenomenon that we’re facing, applies to many parts of the world as well. But that doesn’t therefore mean that government is impotent in trying to find solutions.”
“Our retreat which you referred to, is in some way quite timely, because as a general rule, we have retreats each year on a quarterly basis, and this is the first one for this year. Fortunately for us, it coincided with these difficulties, and the public anxiety about the way that the economy was going. It gave us therefore the opportunity of the three days to look at depth, where the economy was headed, and what measures were necessary to be taken”, President Akufo-Addo stated.
He also announced that, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will address the nation on March 24, on the specific measures, which have been decided by government to better the economy.
“The decision was that the Minister for Finance, on my instructions, is going to have a major engagement with the nation on Thursday, where he is going to be in a position to lay out specifically, the measures we’ve taken and we intend to take, to correct, as it were, put the ship of state, steep on a better keel”, he disclosed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh