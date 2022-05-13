We have to be grateful to have Akufo-Addo as President – John Boadu to Ghanaians

According to John Boadu it could have been worse for Ghana if John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or any other person was in power.

According to him, Akufo-Addo, despite all the global hardships which had been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in prices of petroleum products has led Ghana’s economy to experience good growth rates.

“We (NPP) are far better managers of this economy than they can think of. We are lucky that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is in power in times of this drastic shock; the twin problem of COVID and fuel price increases.”

“They (the NDC) didn’t experience that, but we saw what they managed to perform. He (Mahama) wouldn’t perform anything better than what has been done,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a summit in Nigeria has called on Ghanaians to pay taxes to help the country develop.

Pulse Ghana

He described the “paying of taxes” as a sacrifice necessary to confront Ghana’s challenges.

“All of these are the sacrifices that are required for us to make it, and we have to be prepared to do so.”

“So let us understand that we have to rise to the challenge and do it for ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President in a recent tweet said the taxes of Ghanaians are at work.