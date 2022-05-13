RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We have to be grateful to have Akufo-Addo as President – John Boadu to Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Annang

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has said that Ghanaians have to be grateful for having Akufo-Addo as President at this moment.

John Boadu
John Boadu

He said Ghana is lucky to have Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a time when most countries are going through crisis.

Recommended articles

According to John Boadu it could have been worse for Ghana if John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or any other person was in power.

According to him, Akufo-Addo, despite all the global hardships which had been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in prices of petroleum products has led Ghana’s economy to experience good growth rates.

“We (NPP) are far better managers of this economy than they can think of. We are lucky that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is in power in times of this drastic shock; the twin problem of COVID and fuel price increases.”

“They (the NDC) didn’t experience that, but we saw what they managed to perform. He (Mahama) wouldn’t perform anything better than what has been done,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a summit in Nigeria has called on Ghanaians to pay taxes to help the country develop.

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP
John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP Pulse Ghana

He described the “paying of taxes” as a sacrifice necessary to confront Ghana’s challenges.

“All of these are the sacrifices that are required for us to make it, and we have to be prepared to do so.”

“So let us understand that we have to rise to the challenge and do it for ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President in a recent tweet said the taxes of Ghanaians are at work.

In a tweet, the President said 3,016 housing units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Programme and 19km of drains have been completed.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Former GNPC boss DR. K.K Sarpong to be sworn in as new chief of Offinso

KK Sarpong

Elon Musk can't buy Ghana but settle our GDP debt — Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

64-year-old man arrested in a 'Rambo style' for allegedly criticising Supreme Court judge

Police

19 SHS students hospitalised after being injured for not attending church service on time

Student beaten (File photo)