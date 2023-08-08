We haven’t abandoned Saglemi Housing project – Works and Housing Minister

To address the challenges faced by the Saglemi housing project, the minister revealed that the government is considering involving the private sector in its implementation.

This decision was made after careful consideration and extensive consultations, with cabinet convening three times to review the project’s complexities and its financial challenges. The conclusion reached was that private sector participation would offer the most viable approach to ensure the project’s successful completion.

Asenso-Boakye further elaborated on the financial analysis conducted by the government. Despite an initial investment of nearly US$200 million, the Saglemi project still requires substantial additional funding.

Approximately US$46 million is needed for off-site infrastructure development, covering essential amenities such as water, electricity, drainage works, among others.

Moreover, an additional US$68 million is required to complete on-site works, which include the repair and completion of the existing units, sewerage system, civic amenities, among others. This brings the total additional costs to a staggering US$114 million, on top of the funds already spent.

Former president John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of halting the housing project because it was initiated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).