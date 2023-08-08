ADVERTISEMENT
We haven’t abandoned Saglemi Housing project – Works and Housing Minister

Evans Annang

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Works and Housing has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo administration will complete the Saglemi Housing project.

Francis Asenso-Boakye
He said contrary to reports, the government has not abandoned the project and it has no intention of doing that.

To address the challenges faced by the Saglemi housing project, the minister revealed that the government is considering involving the private sector in its implementation.

This decision was made after careful consideration and extensive consultations, with cabinet convening three times to review the project’s complexities and its financial challenges. The conclusion reached was that private sector participation would offer the most viable approach to ensure the project’s successful completion.

Asenso-Boakye further elaborated on the financial analysis conducted by the government. Despite an initial investment of nearly US$200 million, the Saglemi project still requires substantial additional funding.

Approximately US$46 million is needed for off-site infrastructure development, covering essential amenities such as water, electricity, drainage works, among others.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso Boakye briefing the press after his tour of the Korle Lagoon.
Moreover, an additional US$68 million is required to complete on-site works, which include the repair and completion of the existing units, sewerage system, civic amenities, among others. This brings the total additional costs to a staggering US$114 million, on top of the funds already spent.

Former president John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of halting the housing project because it was initiated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the move to abandon the project is an attempt to waste taxpayers’ money on the now abandoned National Cathedral project.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
