We haven’t been invited to Atta Mills’ 10th-anniversary event – Dr. Cadman Mills

Dr. Mills said this during his installation as the new family head of the Nkuma Kyereba Twidan Family, the maternal family of the late President Atta Mills.

“We are not asking to be given a veto power, but we are asking that the family should be in the know of everything,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Our biggest outrage as a family is for us to find out that there was going to be a 10-year anniversary celebration at the Asomdwee Park which is strictly by invitation and I have asked my family if any of them have been invited and of course, if we have been invited collectively, but I am shocked that the answer I got is emphatic no.

“Obviously, I am not the one who issues invitations and I will not allow any member of my family to go to a function to which we have not been invited but of course, no one can stop us from attending the function.”

Dr. Mills also hit out at the family in Ekumfi Otuam for claiming the mortal remains of the late Atta Mills.

“I must be honest, I am alarmed because too many people are claiming ownership of the mortal remains of our late brother, especially our distant cousins in Ekumfi Otuam,”