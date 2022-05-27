We haven’t squandered $1.2 million; the money is in the Ministry’s account – Dr. Adutwum

Speaking in a press conference in Accra on the allegations, Dr. Adutwum said: “the good news is that the money is sitting in the account as we speak”.

According to him, “The money was not meant for any training”.

“The training was to be supported by us and once we can show that we have a skin in the game and that we are committed to the transformation of education under GALOP, then they will release the money and that is what they have done”, he explained.

He added: “There is nothing wrong here because the World Bank has approved our funding”.

“So, nothing can be far away from the truth that I will superintend a project that is not going to benefit Ghanaians, it will never be true, I will never do that.”

“I didn’t come to this country to do that, I came to help and ensure that the President’s mission for the transformation of education in the country is accomplished. You work so hard and others who don’t care will do anything to dent your image”, he bemoaned.

The Minority in Parliament raised an alarm on the World Bank money and alleged that the Ministry has squandered the money without the training.

The Ranking Member of the Education Committee, in a statement on Thursday, May 26, 2022, said "Under the initiative, Government is expected to invest some two hundred and nineteen million dollars ($219 million) on a comprehensive set of interventions that address constraints from teaching to learning in our schools.

Pulse Ghana

"It is, however, imperative to note that the World Bank in its attempt to determine the veracity of the claims made by the Ministry of Education wrote officially to the Ghana Education Service. But in its response, the Ghana Education Service (GES) appears unaware of any of such training."

He added: "It is further emerging, that the Ministry of Education, under Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, on the other hand, has failed to respond to a series of queries the World Bank has issued, the latest of which was said to have been sent to the Ministry in January this year.

"As the Minority in Parliament, we find this loud silence and blatant attempt by the Minister to shy away from probity as worrying and scandalous."