We haven't tampered with Atta Mills' grave — Anyiodoho begs as he reunite with the family

Kojo Emmanuel

Koku Anyidoho has apologized to the late president John Evans Atta Mills' family after disagreements about the activities to mark the 10th year of his former boss.

Speaking to the family, Anyidoho stated that the tomb of the Atta Mills had not been tampered with and pleaded with the family to forgive him for any wrong done.

Anyidoho made this known when the family of the late Professor Mills marked the 10th anniversary of his death at the Asomdwe park in Accra on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

He said "This is what we've done. We haven't tampered with the grave. This is what the government has done. Who would tamper with the grave when National Security is guarding the place? There are padlocks, there are gates here, who would tamper with the grave.

"This is just to ensure a beautiful resting place for our father. If this is what I did, and did the wrong thing, what I did isn't good, then forgive me."

The head of the Odomnaa family, thus Atta Mills' maternal family, Nana Kwabena Biney stated that they were getting ready to invite Anyidoho to Ekumfi for allegedly tampering with the remains of the late President.

He, however, said they heard his plea in the media adding that in refurbishing the park, the family should have been notified.

He said We understood from the ceremony that it was an inauguration of the refurbished park, not the family ceremony. Secondly, we knew nothing about that ceremony.

"Also, according to Fanti custom, we observe the anniversary on the day when the person was buried. So according to our calculation, that day falls on this day that’s why we're here as a family for this ceremony," he noted.

The family also commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government for the refurbishment of the Asomdwe park.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

