The suspect, James Nana Wamba, said he committed the crime with his accomplice when the law professor resisted their robbery attempt.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Ken Yeboah, disclosed this at a press conference on Friday, October 2, 2020.

“Based on forensic evidence gathered from the crime scene, James Nana Wamba was subjected to further interrogation which made him break down and confess that he masterminded the murder of professor Yaw Benneh.”

“He (James Nana Wamba) mentioned names of suspects but has just changed and now mentioned someone else, and we are going to the crime scene. In fact, he has admitted that he committed the crime with one other person,” he disclosed.

COP Ken Yeboah further disclosed that during the operation, GHS450 from his wallet two mobile phones and a desktop Computer CPU were retrieved from the suspect.

IGP, James Oppong Boanuh

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjirigano mansion in Accra and his body was discovered three days later.

According to his colleague at the University of Ghana Law Faculty, Dr Poku Adusei, the academic was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.