We’ll help Ghana fight galamsey – Chinese Ambassador

The Chinese Ambassador said environmental protection is of equal importance to China as it is to Ghana, adding that China is ready to help Ghana fight the menace.

play

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, says the Asian country is ready to support Ghana in the fight against illegal mining.

According to him, environmental protection is of equal importance to China as it is to Ghana, adding that China is ready to help Ghana fight the menace.

Over a year ago, government waged a national war on illegal mining activities across the country, in a bid to protect lands and water bodies from being destroyed.

President Akufo-Addo went on to vow that he would rather lose the next election than watch galamsey activities destroy the country’s resources.

“But it has been said that I should be careful because many of these people voted for me and if I continue this exercise, they would not vote for me.

“We have a duty to protect it for those who would come after us and if our river bodies are drying up, our landscape is being desecrated. We have a responsibility to say no, we can’t allow this to go on for our own common survival and that of those to come.

“If we allow that to continue, we are jeopardising our own future,” the President said.

A ban was subsequently placed on small-scale mining, whiles the Operation Vanguard Team was set up to track and apprehend all defaulters.

play Galamsey activities have led to the degradation of many lands and water bodies

A join Police and Military task force was also set up to help apprehend people to who defy the ban.

Although, Chinese nationals have been the most involved in illegal mining activities, the country’s Ambassador said they said are ready to help Ghana fight the menace.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey last week, Mr. Wang said China will ensure that all agreements it has signed with Ghana are of mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, government has recently revealed that the ban on small-scale mining will soon be lifted after a roadmap is rolled out.

