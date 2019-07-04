He said the current chamber is not spacious enough for Parliamentarians due to the inflammatory nature of their debates sometimes.

The Majority leader, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency, said the sitting arrangements between the majority and minority is too close to each other.

In an interview on GhOne, Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said: "If you come to the divide between the majority and minority, if we stretch our hands it will touch each other and it's not like that anywhere in the world."

"As human as we are, we could get passionate about some issues and if these issues degenerate into something else, then there can be throwing of hands and it could lead to something else."

The construction of the new parliamentary chamber was disclosed when members of the Parliamentary Service Board received a model for the proposed new Chamber last Friday.

The 450-seater chamber will come with a chapel, mosque, restaurant, and a museum.

The speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, said the government doesn't know yet how much the new complex to be constructed will cost.

He disclosed that architectural firm run by UK based Ghanaian architect Sir David Frank Adjaye, Adjaye and Associate, came tops in a competitive bidding process ahead of two other firms to design and build the structure, the exact cost of the project has not been determined.

This intended project has drawn the ire of many Ghanaians on social media which has resulted in a planned demonstration slated for July 13.

