We need laws to tackle fake news - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah play

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has advocated for laws that will help curb fake news in the media.

He said it is high time the nation looked at such laws to halt the spread of fake news.

Oppong-Nkrumah said this during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament in Accra.

“I share the view that we should begin to legislate against false news on social media,” he said.

The former Joy FM broadcaster said Ghana can take a cue from Kenya in the formulation of such a law.

“Sharing of fake news in the cyberspace is part of the cybersecurity risks we must look at and contain”, he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah play

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

 

He indicated that he was open to exploring strategies that can prevent the widespread challenge if confirmed as the substantive minister.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was nominated as the substantive Minister of Information in a reshuffle after deputizing for Mustapha Hamid since 2017.

