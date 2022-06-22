We never paid Sonnie Badu for National Cathedral fundraiser – Secretariat

In a statement signed by Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, reads: “There are reports of the payment of $50,000 to the singer Sonnie Badu for his performance at the launch of the National Cathedral Fundraising in Washington DC on February 8, 2019. The Secretariat of the National Cathedral has not paid any money, neither is it aware of any such payment, to Sonnie Badu.”

An account on Twitter @cecil_kwabena posted: “I’m sure the handlers of @SonnieBaduuk will alert him to clear the air whether he allegedly took $50,000 for singing 5 minutes 15 seconds at the launch of Ghana National Cathedral in USA.”

Sonnie Badu replied to the tweet by saying: “Wow, thanks for alerting me, I was not given a dime… Not even a seat for me and my team. We stood outside.”

This comes to add to many controversies surrounding the government's decision to build a National Cathedral. According to the NDC and other critics, the NPP government is hiding behind the project to engage in corruption.

Latest to add his voice to the debate is Ningo Prapram MP, Sam George, who shared a screenshot of Sonnie Badu's tweet to say that "I have tried to be silent on this Cathedral matter but I honestly believe it is about time the Church distances itself from the blatant theft and robbery going on in the name of GOD".

In a Facebook post, he continued that "they claimed to have paid SONNIE BADU $50,000 for a song ministration at the launch in the US. Now he has come out to say he was not given a dime and not even a seat was offered to him and his team. So who took the $50,000? Surely the Trustees do NOT know about this!