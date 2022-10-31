We shall turn this crisis into opportunity- Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

Addressing the nation on Sunday, October 30, 2022, the President says the government is determined to restore economic stability.

"We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time. But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedevilled our economy," he said.

Adding that "It is obvious, fellow Ghanaians, that you have a government that cares. We are determined to restore stability to the economy and provide relief.

We are all in this together, and I am asking for your support to rescue Ghana from the throes of this economic crisis.”

He further referred to several initiatives the government introduced to support Ghanaians.

He said “No guarantor is now required to obtain student loans. The Ghana card is sufficient, and we have implemented free TVET as well as free senior high school education.

“We expanded School Feeding from 1.6 million children to 2.1 million children; we restored teacher and nursing training allowances; we absorbed the cost of BECE and WASSCE exam registrations for parents."

“It is for this reason that over the first five (5) years in office government reduced electricity tariffs cumulatively by 10.9%, we provided free water and electricity as well as reduced tariffs for the entire population during a whole year of the COVID-19 pandemic.”